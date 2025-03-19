The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A few showers beginning late this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 9.

Thursday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers changing to 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers near noon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to plus 4 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Friday..sunny. High 10.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 6.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain or snow. Low zero.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain or snow. Windy. High 6.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 5.