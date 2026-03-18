The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 16 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low zero.

Thursday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the afternoon. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Friday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain or snow. Low plus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 10.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.