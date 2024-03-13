The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Low plus 5.



Thursday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the morning. High 13. UV index 2 or low.



Thursday night..showers. Low 6.



Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.



Friday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.



Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.



Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.



Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 3.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 3.