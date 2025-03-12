The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind northeast 30 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 1.

Thursday..sunny. High 12. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 9.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Saturday night..showers. Low plus 5.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 6.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.