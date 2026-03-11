The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers ending early this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning late this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 this afternoon. High 17 with temperature falling to plus 4 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain showers early this evening then 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 6. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning.

Thursday night..increasing cloudiness. Low minus 2.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow or rain. High 7.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 2.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low minus 6.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.