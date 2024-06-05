The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 26 C. Humidex 34 C

.Tonight..showers ending near midnight then partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming west 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 17 C.

Thursday..mainly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 23 C. Humidex 26 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 21 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 14 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 14 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.