Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, June 3, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. High 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Low 13.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 18.

Friday..sunny. High 30.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.