The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 13.

Friday..increasing cloudiness. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Sunday night..clear. Low 14.

Monday..sunny. High 25.

Monday night..clear. Low 17.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 30.