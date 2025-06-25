The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..cloudy. Low 20.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday night..clear. Low 21.

Sunday..sunny. High 32.

Sunday night..clear. Low 22.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Tuesday..sunny. High 31.