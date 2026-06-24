Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, June 24, 2026

A group of friends enjoy a barbeque together in a backyard. (Getty Images)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h this afternoon. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 15.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning then becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 17.

Saturday..cloudy. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 35.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 24.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 37.