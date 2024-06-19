The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then light late this afternoon. High 35. Humidex 41. UV index 10 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 23.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 23.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 33.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday night..clear. Low 16.

Tuesday..sunny. High 30.