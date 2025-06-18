The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h late this morning. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..showers or a few thunderstorms ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h. Low 17.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 30 in the morning. High 25. Humidex 32. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Friday..sunny. High 28.

Friday night..clear. Low 20.

Saturday..sunny. High 31.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 33.

Sunday night..clear. Low 23.

Monday..sunny. High 33.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.