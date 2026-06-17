Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Mainly sunny day at the Windsor riverfront.

Mainly sunny day at the Windsor riverfront.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this morning. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..showers ending overnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 then southwest 50 gusting to 80 late this evening. Low 16.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Friday night..clear. Low 14.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Monday..rain. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Tuesday..sunny. High 25.