The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low 20.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 early in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Friday night..clear. Low 15.

Saturday..sunny. High 25.

Saturday night..clear. Low 15.

Sunday..sunny. High 30.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 33.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 24.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.