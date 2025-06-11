The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low 17.

Thursday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light late in the morning. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.