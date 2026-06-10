Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, June 10, 2026

A storm approaches on a mainly cloudy day at St. Clair College South Windsor Campus, May 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning and late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High 32. Humidex 42. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Showers with a few thunderstorms beginning before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this evening. Low 21.

Thursday..showers with a few thunderstorms ending in the morning then clearing. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 31. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Friday night..clear. Low 18.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 18.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 15.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.