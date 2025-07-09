The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19.

Thursday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.