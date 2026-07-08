Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, July 8, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. High 31. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Low 19.

Thursday..sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday night..clear. Low 18.

Saturday..sunny. High 28.

Saturday night..clear. Low 19.

Sunday..sunny. High 28.

Sunday night..clear. Low 21.

Monday..sunny. High 30.

Monday night..clear. Low 21.

Tuesday..sunny. High 33.