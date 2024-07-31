The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 20.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 30. Humidex 41. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday night..clear. Low 20.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.