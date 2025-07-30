The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 gusting to 50 late this afternoon. High 29. Humidex 39. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..becoming cloudy this evening. Showers beginning overnight. Hazy. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 15.

Thursday..showers ending in the afternoon then clearing. Hazy. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 11.

Friday..sunny. High 25.

Friday night..clear. Low 12.

Saturday..sunny. High 25.

Saturday night..clear. Low 14.

Sunday..sunny. High 28.

Sunday night..clear. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.