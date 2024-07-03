The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this evening then clear. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 19.

Thursday..sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 34. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 21.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Saturday night..clear. Low 18.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 20.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.