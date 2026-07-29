Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, July 29, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 16.

Thursday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 11.

Friday..sunny. High 29.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 17.

Saturday..cloudy. High 26.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.