The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h this afternoon. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 13.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the morning. High 26. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Friday..sunny. High 27.

Friday night..clear. Low 16.

Saturday..sunny. High 28.

Saturday night..clear. Low 18.

Sunday..sunny. High 30.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.