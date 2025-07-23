The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. High 30. Humidex 34. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h before morning. Low 20.

Thursday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 35. Humidex 44. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 24.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday night..clear. Low 20.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.