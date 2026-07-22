Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, July 22, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 13.

Thursday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 15.

Friday..sunny. High 27.

Friday night..clear. Low 18.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.