The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers later this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 19.

Thursday..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 17.

Friday..sunny. High 29.

Friday night..clear. Low 20.

Saturday..sunny. High 33.

Saturday night..clear. Low 23.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Monday..sunny. High 30.

Monday night..clear. Low 19.

Tuesday..sunny. High 29.