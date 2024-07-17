The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming north 20 after midnight. Low 16.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 13.

Friday..sunny. High 27.

Friday night..clear. Low 17.

Saturday..sunny. High 29.

Saturday night..clear. Low 18.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.