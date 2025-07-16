The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 40. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening and before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Low 24.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Saturday..cloudy. High 26.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.