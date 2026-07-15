Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, July 15, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Local smoke this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High 35. Humidex 44. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Local smoke. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 21.

Thursday..sunny. Local smoke. High 32. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday night..clear. Low 21.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.