The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers at times heavy with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming south 20 gusting to 40 this morning then becoming north 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 33. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..showers. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 17.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.



Thursday night..clear. Low 19.

Friday..sunny. High 28.

Friday night..clear. Low 20.

Saturday..sunny. High 30.

Saturday night..clear. Low 21.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.