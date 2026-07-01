Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, July 1, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A sunny and HOT Canada Day ahead with the daytime high reaching 37, with the humidex 45 OR 113 F. The wind out of the southwest gusting to 40 km/h at times.

This evening: Clear. The wind becoming light. Low 24 or 75.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, including risk of a thunderstorm. High 36, with the humidex 43 or 109.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 25 or 77.

Friday: High 34 or 93 under a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Saturday: High 32 or 90 with a 40 percent chance of showers under a mix of sun and cloud.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 30 or 86.