The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a few showers ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low plus 1.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the morning. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..rain. Low 8.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Saturday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. High 6.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain or snow. Low minus 1.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Monday..cloudy. High plus 1.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..cloudy. High plus 2.