The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..increasing cloudiness. A few flurries beginning early this morning and ending near noon then 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature falling to minus 1 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Saturday..sunny. High minus 3.

Saturday night..increasing cloudiness. Low minus 5.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 1.

Monday..cloudy. High zero.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 8.

Tuesday..cloudy. High minus 3.