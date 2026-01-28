The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Local blowing snow late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing overnight. Local blowing snow this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 16. Wind chill near minus 23.

Thursday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 24 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 24.

Friday..sunny. High minus 13.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 10.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 9.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 8.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.