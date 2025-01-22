The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Flurries beginning near midnight. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Thursday..mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 17. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 14.

Friday..sunny. High minus 9.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 11.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 6.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 5.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.