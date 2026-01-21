The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..snow ending early this afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill minus 16 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow overnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 14 overnight.

Thursday..cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Local blowing snow. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 5. Wind chill near minus 17. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 13.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 12.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 12.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 13.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 9.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 12.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 9.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 12.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 8.