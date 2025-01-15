The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Flurries beginning overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 21 overnight.

Thursday..flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 21 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low zero.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 12.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 10.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 15.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 11.