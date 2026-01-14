The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of light snow or drizzle early this morning. Flurries beginning this morning. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. Temperature falling to minus 4 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

Thursday..flurries ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Becoming sunny in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 7. Wind chill near minus 18. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Friday..periods of snow. High zero.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7.