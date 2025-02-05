The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Snow mixed with freezing rain and ice pellets beginning near midnight. Snow and ice pellet amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 10 this evening.

Thursday..cloudy. 60 percent chance of snow in the morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 9.

Friday..sunny. High minus 3.

Friday night..increasing cloudiness. Low minus 6.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. High minus 1.

Saturday night..periods of freezing rain or snow. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 9.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.