The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

Thursday..mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 24 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..periods of snow. Low minus 6.

Friday..snow. High plus 2.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 17.

Saturday..sunny. High minus 8.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 10.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of snow. High minus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 9.

Monday..cloudy. High minus 1.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 4.

Tuesday..cloudy. High plus 2.