The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 60 percent chance of snow or rain early this afternoon. Periods of rain beginning this afternoon. Risk of freezing rain early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..periods of rain mixed with drizzle changing to snow mixed with drizzle before morning. Low plus 2.

Thursday..periods of snow mixed with drizzle ending in the morning then cloudy and 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the morning and early afternoon. A few rain showers or flurries beginning in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 6.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High zero.

Saturday night..clearing. Low minus 10.

Sunday..sunny. High minus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 9.