The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 3 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 10. Wind chill near minus 14.

Thursday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Friday..sunny. High 12.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Saturday..sunny. High 9.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 10.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 12.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 7.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 4.