The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Periods of light snow beginning before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Thursday..periods of light snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 17. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 10.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 7.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low zero.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.