The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..periods of rain ending this afternoon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 12. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Low plus 2.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers. Rain showers beginning late in the afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light late in the afternoon. High 7. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Low plus 1.

Friday..rain. High 6.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Sunday..periods of snow. High zero.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 12.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.