The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Snow beginning this afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..snow changing to freezing rain late this evening then to light snow before morning. Risk of freezing drizzle before morning. Rain near Lake Erie late this evening and overnight. Snowfall amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 3 this evening and minus 10 overnight.

Thursday..light snow ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 12.

Friday..increasing cloudiness. High minus 5.

Friday night..periods of snow. Low minus 5.

Saturday..periods of snow. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. Low minus 4.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. High minus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.