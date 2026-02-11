The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 14 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 13 overnight.

Thursday..mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 12.

Friday..sunny. High plus 1.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 5.

Saturday..sunny. High plus 3.

Saturday night..increasing cloudiness. Low zero.

Sunday..cloudy. High plus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Monday..cloudy. High plus 3.

Monday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..cloudy. High plus 5.