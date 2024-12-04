The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of light snow. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Flurries at times heavy beginning near midnight. Local blowing snow overnight. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Thursday..becoming cloudy in the morning with 40 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Friday..sunny. High plus 1.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Sunday..cloudy. High plus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.