The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of flurries late this morning and early this afternoon. A few flurries beginning this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 1C. Wind chill minus 12C this morning.

Tonight...A few flurries ending overnight then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 9C. Wind chill minus 16C overnight.

Thursday...A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 4C. Wind chill minus 17C in the morning and minus 10C in the afternoon.

Thursday night...Clear. Low minus 13C.

Friday...A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3C.

Friday night...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4C.

Saturday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1C.

Saturday night...Cloudy periods. Low minus 4C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2C.

Sunday night...Cloudy periods. Low minus 6C.

Monday...A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3C.

Monday night...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5C.

Tuesday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1C.