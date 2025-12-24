The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. High plus 3. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Low zero.

Thursday..mainly cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Friday..rain. High plus 2.

Friday night..rain. Low minus 1.

Saturday..cloudy. High 6.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Sunday..showers. Windy. High plus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 7.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.