The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning this morning and ending this afternoon then 30 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High plus 2.

Tonight..cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 7.

Thursday..cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 7. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Saturday..flurries. Local blowing snow. High minus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 10.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 9.

Monday..cloudy. High minus 3.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.